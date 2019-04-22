|
Hope Simmons Bynum
Jackson - Hope Simmons Bynum passed from this life to the hereafter on Friday, April 19, 2019. There will be a celebration of Hope on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 AM, at Stewpot Community Services, 1100 West Capitol Street in Jackson.
Born May 29, 19¬¬54 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to Willie Mae Harvey and Hughie Simmons, in 1988 Hope married William Bynum and in 1990 gave birth to their daughter, Blythe Hope Bynum.
In 1994, the Bynum Mississippi became home for the Bynums. Hope immediately gave herself to Jackson, becoming deeply involved in school and community activities. Her life was totally directed and motivated by love.
She was especially dedicated to the HeARTworks Ministry at Stewpot Community Services and the food pantry at Anderson United Methodist Church. Other activities and service included the Le Fleur's Bluff Chapter of The Links, the Junior League of Jackson, Jack and Jill of America, MS Campaign for Teen Pregnancy, MS Children's Museum, the Women's Foundation of MS, Goodwill Industries, Operation Shoestring, the MS Craftsmen's Guild, and the Jackson Zoo. She was an inspiration and valued advisor to Hope Credit Union.
Hope was an extraordinary friend, incredibly thoughtful, and a tremendous amount of fun. Hope leaves a legacy of unbounded love, creativity, and generosity.
Hope is survived by her devoted husband, Bill, her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Drs. Blythe Bynum and Chris Carpenter, and their much-loved dog, Roux.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please contribute to: HeARTworks, c/o Stewpot Community Services (write "HeARTworks" in memo line), 1100 W Capitol St., Jackson 39203; Anderson Food Pantry, c/o Anderson United Methodist Church (write "Food Pantry" in memo line), 6205 Hanging Moss Rd., Jackson 39206; or Animal Rescue Fund of MS, 395 West Mayes St., Jackson 39213.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 22, 2019