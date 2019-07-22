|
|
Hosie L. Chambers
Jackson - Hosie L. Chambers, 75, passed away on July 18, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Augusta, one son, Anthony, one grandchild, Denym, one brother, Tommie, two sisters, Carrie Robinson and Leoria Smith and a host of nieces,nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation is today from 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service located at 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. Jackson, MS 39213(601-969-9457). Services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Anderson United Methodist Church, 6205 Hanging Moss Rd. Jackson, MS 39206 with burial to follow at Garden Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 22, 2019