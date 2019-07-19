Dr. Howard B Cheek



Jackson - A loving, gentle, kind man, devoted husband, father and grandfather, Dr. Howard B Cheek of Jackson passed away on July 16, 2019. He was the son of Howard B Cheek and Lena Elma McElwrath Cheek of Grenada, Mississippi.



After the early death of both parents,Howard was raised by his aunt and uncle, Dr. and Mrs. Hal Rogers of Grenada. During these early years he developed a keen interest in the out-of-doors, especially hunting with his uncles in the alluvial areas surrounding Grenada. Memorable to him was his participation in the high school music program, and he was a member of the Lions Allstate Band. At an early age he was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America. In future years,with Howard's influence and encouragement, his sons and grandsons also earned the Eagle Scout award.



Howard was graduated from Millsaps College where he was vice president of the student body and a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He received his medical education at Tulane Medical School in New Orleans. After a tour of duty as an Air Force flight surgeon in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, he pursued a residency in otorhinolaryngology at the University of Tennessee.



As a physician in Jackson for 38 years, he served three generations of patients who revered him for the manner in which he treated them as his friends. Among his peers he was known as a masterful doctor and surgeon. As a mentor he encouraged and taught younger doctors to become great physicians. Recognizing the changing needs of the Jackson medical community, Dr. Cheek became one of the founders of the Ear and Nose Surgical Group, Surgicare of Jackson, as well as River Oaks Hospital where he served as president of the advisory board.



An avid hunter, he was challenged by hunting trips to the U. S. Rockies, Canada, Alaska,and multiple trips to southern Africa. Duck hunting in the Mississippi Delta and pheasant hunting in South Dakota were also favorites. One of his greatest pleasures was sharing his love of hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons.



Howard served on the vestry of St. James Episcopal Church, the board of the Boy Scouts of America, Andrew Jackson Council, and the Regions Bank advisory board.



He is survived by Joanne Henderson Cheek, his wife of 63 years, sons Howard Rogers Cheek, Christopher Henderson Cheek (Patricia) and John Avent Cheek (Ann).



He is also survived by grandchildren Aubrey Colleen Cheek, Howard Baxter Cheek, Taylor Marie Cheek, Collin Rogers Cheek (Lindsay), David Henderson Cheek, and Mark Oliver Cheek.



In lieu of flowers the Cheek family requests memorials be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Andrew Jackson Council, 855 Riverside Drive, Jackson 39202 or St. James Episcopal Church, 3921 Oak Ridge Drive, Jackson 39216.



A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 12 Noon Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. James' Episcopal Church. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July, 21, 2019 and 10 a.m. Monday. All visitations will be in Fowler Hall at St. James' Episcopal Church. Published in Clarion Ledger from July 19 to July 20, 2019