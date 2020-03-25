Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Howard "Toby" Colwell


1945 - 2020
Brandon - Howard Edward Colwell, 74, also known as "Toby" passed away at his home in Brandon on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Toby was born in Liberty, Kentucky on July 1, 1945 to the late Scott Henry Colwell and Alma Pettyjohn Colwell. He served as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy and during Vietnam he served in the Marine Unit. His compassion to serve others led him to the career of nursing. He was a surgical nurse at the MS Spine Clinic for Dr. Patrick Barrett. Toby enjoyed woodworking and carpentry and being outdoors. He loved to travel and going to different eateries even traveling out of state at times to some of his favorites.

Toby is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Anna Byrd.

He is survived by his sons, Scott Colwell and Jonathan Colwell; grandchildren, Brynlee and Tanner Colwell; and sisters, Linnie Phillips and Tinker Colwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to his niece, Cheryl Richardson, for her tender love and compassion as she cared for him during this past year while he was so ill.

Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
