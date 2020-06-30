Howard G. JueIndianola - Howard G. Jue of Indianola, MS passed away to be with The Lord on June 27, 2020 with his family by his side. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife Susanna and his children Susan (Scott), Debbie (Richard), Katherine (Paul), Dianna (Tony), and Terry (Kaity) as well as 6 grandchildren.Howard came to the United States as a child when his family fled China during World War II. He grew up in the Mississippi Delta, graduating from Indianola High School and Mississippi Delta Junior College. After serving in the U. S. Army, he managed the family grocery business with his father in downtown Indianola. He married Susanna in 1965 and together they raised a family while running Jue's Foodland for nearly 40 years.Howard was dedicated to his family and instilled upon his children the importance of education and a strong work ethic. From his humble beginnings, he was a proud American. He loved the United States for the opportunities it provides to those who work very hard. As a boy and young man, he enjoyed baseball and tennis. He was a passionate Ole Miss fan and always looked forward to playing Mahjong with his Chinese friends in the Mississippi Delta. He was elated to see the Saints finally win a Super Bowl. Though quiet and reserved, Howard had empathy and believed in treating people fairly and honestly.Howard was grateful to God for a blessed, fulfilled life and a loving family. He will be dearly missed.He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 1st at 2 PM at Sebrell Funeral Home (425 Northpark Drive in Ridgeland, MS 39157). Graveside services will follow at Parkway Cemetery (1161 Highland Colony in Ridgeland, MS 39157). The family appreciates all those who have shared happy memories with Howard.