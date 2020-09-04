Howard Haskell "Hack" Brown
Magee, Mississippi - Howard Haskell "Hack" Brown, 83, of Magee, Mississippi, passed on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born Wednesday, March 3, 1937, in Europa, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Magee, Mississippi.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, 11980 Hwy 9, Europa, Mississippi, on Monday, September 7, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Bro. Glen Jennings and Bro. Coy Fulgham will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee is in charge of arrangements. (601) 849-5031
Howard Haskell Brown was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He grew up toiling in the fields of his father in Eupora, a small town in North Mississippi that if you blink you'll miss it. Hack often told stories of the harsh winters and restless summer he shared with his family under the roof of the log house, built by his daddy's bare hands. Hack would later in life move to Jackson and operate his restaurant on the farmers market. He was proud of his restaurant and not a soul that spoke to him did not know it. In this 40 year span of the restaurant business, Hack spent 30 years in law enforcement - first, serving with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department, then being appointed US Deputy Marshal. He would marry his loving wife of 36 years in 1984. Hack retired and moved to Magee, Mississippi with the love of his life, Jean in the late 80's. Growing up in the house of Howard Brown, you were in church whenever the doors were open. He taught all of his children and grandchildren to love the Lord, often more times with the way he walked daily than with words. He was fair, and gave the same handshake to a rich man that he would a poor man. He lived, learned, and loved more than many men could do in two lifetimes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Shell Brown and Jimmie Carmen Fondren Brown; one brother, J.R. Brown of Greenwood; and one sister, Ann Brown Duke of Columbus.
Survivors include loving wife of thirty-six years, Gloria Jean Blakeney Brown of Magee; four daughters, Cindy Brown of Brandon, Carmen Alisa Brown of Pearl, Bridget Robinson of Mize, and Lydia Howell (Pete) of Iuka; one son, Jeffery Robinson (Portia) of Ocean Springs; ten grandchildren, Matt Robinson (Ashlee), Witsol Robinson, Samuel Robinson, Elliott Robinson, Brennon Smith, Stephen Howell, Isaac Howell, Sara Howell, Adam Covington, and Mallory Covington; one great-granddaughter, Isabelle Robinson; three nieces, Jan Brown Logan (Ronnie), Susan Brown Poe (Ronnie), and Paulette Duke Soloman; three nephews, Paul Allen Duke (Cathy), Chuck Duke (Nancy), and Rick Brown (Cindy); and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and friends.
