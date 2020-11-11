Howard Hayes Truitt, Jr.
Hayes Truitt went to be with our Lord on November 9, 2020, after a long struggle with medical issues. The Service will be graveside on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville, MS at 2:00 PM with visitation starting at 1:15 PM.
Hayes Truitt was born on August 9, 1941, in the Possumneck community of Attala County to Howard Hayes Truitt, Sr., and Celeste Cade Truitt. He graduated from Durant High School and earned his Business degree from Mississippi College in 1970. Hayes worked 34 years for Chevron before he and his wife, Judy, retired to Starkville, MS, to be close to family.
Hayes was an active member of First Baptist Church of Starkville, served as an ordained deacon for Baptist Churches in California and really enjoyed being a member of the Kiwanis Club in Starkville. His hobbies included building birdhouses and little free libraries as well as coin collecting, traveling and MSU sports.
Hayes is survived by his wife of over sixty years, Judy Worrell Truitt. He is also survived by his children Michael Hayes Truitt (Becky) of Round Rock, TX, and Suzy Houston (Russ) of Starkville, MS; his grandchildren Rebekah Overstreet (Jeff) of Hernando, MS, and Michael Houston (Lauren) of Fayetteville, AR; and his great grandchildren Brannan, Brady, and Berkeley Overstreet. Mr. Truitt is survived by a brother David Truitt (Beth) and two sisters Linda Hutchison and Cindy Dickerson (Jeff) and many nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to make donations can give to the First Baptist Church Children's Building Fund, First Baptist Church, 106 E. Lampkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759. Condolences for the family can be left at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com
.