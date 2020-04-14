|
Howard Roland Cranford
Raymond - Howard Roland Cranford, 94, of Edwards, Mississippi passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was born on March 10, 1926 and raised in the Hub community near Columbia, Mississippi until his graduation from Hub High School in 1944.
Shortly after graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy he joined the basketball team on the base. His team went undefeated against teams from Army, Marine and other Navy bases.
After Cranford was discharged from the Navy, he enrolled in Hinds Junior College at Raymond, Mississippi. It was there that he met the love of his life Claire Meeks from Edwards, Mississippi. He and Claire were married on September 5, 1948. They were happily married for 66 years before her death in April of 2015.
In 1951, he graduated with honors from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in business administration. From 1953-1964, he worked at Edwards High School, teaching business education and coaching basketball and baseball. After two years he was named principal. During this time, he earned a master's degree in school administration from Mississippi College.
During the 1950s and 1960s, he coached Little League, Pony League, and Dixie Youth Baseball. He led his 1966 Dixie Senior team to the World Series in Tyler, Texas.
From 1966 to 1967, he served as principal of Claiborne Educational Foundation in Lorman, Mississippi. Cranford finished his career from 1967-1989 as central office administrator for Hinds County Schools. It was during this time that he earned a doctorate degree in school administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Cranford was a multi- sport athlete in high school as well as college. He once scored 56 points in a game while playing for the Navy base team. While at Hinds, he was a two year starter on both the basketball and baseball teams and All-State in basketball.
Dr. Cranford was named to the Hinds Sports Hall of Fame in 1995 and inducted into the Mississippi Community and Junior College Sports Hall of Fame in April of 2018.
Dr. Cranford has spent the last two years at Riggs Manor Retirement where he has enjoyed all types of social activities. He enjoyed helping others and was truly blessed to be a part of a group that enjoyed life. Thanks to all the staff for the care and love he was given.
He leaves a legacy of a loving husband, a caring Dad, an awesome PawPaw, and an even greater Christian man who made a lasting impression on all that knew him.
He is survived by son, Wayne Cranford (Tina), granddaughters, Stephani Cranford Garrett (Tim), Robyn Cranford LeMaistre (Collin), and three great-granddaughters that were the love of his life (Alyssa Claire Cranford, Ella LeMaistre and Emery LeMaistre). He is also survived by his wonderful brother Kenneth Cranford.
A family graveside service will be held on April 15 at the Edwards, Mississippi Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roland-Claire Meeks Cranford Scholarship at Hinds Community College, Riggs Manor Retirement or Edwards Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020