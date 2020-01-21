|
Howard Scott Garland
Crystal Springs - Howard Scott Garland, 61, passed away at his home in Crystal Springs, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held Friday January 24th at 3:00 PM at Crystal Springs United Methodist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.
Howard was an honor graduate of Manhattan Academy and The University of Mississippi where he was a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
Howard was successful in the insurance business and was an an avid outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his father Walter Douglas Garland and mother Norma Garland.
He is survived by his brothers, Walter Douglas Garland of Jackson, Mississippi and Thomas Gates Garland of Crystal Springs, Mississippi, stepson Allyn Brown of Jonesboro, Arkansas and many loving friends.
Memorials in Howard's name can be made to Crystal Springs United Methodist Church "Together We Pour" parking lot fund.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020