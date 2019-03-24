Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Radney Funeral Home
Alexander City, AL
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillview Memorial Cemetary
Alexander City, AL - Howard Vickers Jr. of Alexander City, AL passed away on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Howard Vickers Jr. was born to parents Howard (Shorty) and Eddie Mae Vickers on January 15, 1945 in Alexander City, Alabama. Howard graduated from Provine High School in Jackson, MS where he was avid in track and football. He later received a degree from Mississippi State University in Computer Programming. Howard later settled back in Alexander City with his family where he longed to live on Lake Martin.

He married Mary Ella Watkins, the love of his life, in Clinton, MS in 1969 who survives him. Howard also has two daughters. Amy Vickers Zdrowak and Keith Zdrowak with 2 children Joshua and Katie. Also, Heather Vickers York and Bobby York with 2 children Gage and Tanner. Howard also has 3 sisters who survive him, Trudy Klemm, Vanessa Tharp and Kathryn Vickers who all reside around the Jackson, MS area.

Visitation will be held on March 29th, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, Alabama. The graveside service will be held on March 30th at 10:00am at Hillview Memorial Cemetary

He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, and brother.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 24, 2019
