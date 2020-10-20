1/1
Hubert Neil Sheffield
1939 - 2020
Hubert Neil Sheffield

Ocean Springs - Hubert Neil Sheffield, age 80, resident of Ocean Springs, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

He was born November 30, 1939 in Fulton, MS to Mildred Senter Sheffield and Hubert Stevens Sheffield. He worked for Delta Airlines for 32 years in Jackson, MS. Neil attended Itawamba College and graduated from Mississippi State University. He loved all sports and remained a loyal fan of MS State until he died. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Emory Sheffield.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Kay Allday Sheffield of Ocean Springs; two sons, Christopher Neil (Kim) and Brian Lee (Denise) Sheffield of Brandon, MS; one daughter, Holly Marie Moore (Jason) of Brandon, MS; step-children, Jason Allday (Sydney) and Lei Walters (Shane) of Ovett, MS, Atlana Pae (Wilton) of Margate, FL; three brothers, Richard Sheffield of Scottsboro, AL, David Sheffield (Cynthia) of Ovett, MS, Buddy Sheffield (Nina) of New Bern, NC; two sisters, Mary Love Loftis (Bart), Lilla Rose Bradord (Doug), both of Gulfport, MS; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He loved the Lord and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs, MS. Neil was large in stature and big at heart. He loved his family and friends dearly and was loved by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Dorsey Memorial Cemetery in Fulton, MS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. West Jackson County is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed at www.RiemannFamily.com




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
