Ridgeland - Hubert Ross Simmons ("Hubie") died on February 9, 2020, in Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. He was born on June 20, 1928, in Charleston, MS to Virgil and Bea Ross Simmons. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, close neighborhood friends, and railroad buddies. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mable Edwards Simmons, to whom he was married for 44 years. Although Hubie and Mae did not have any children of their own, they loved children and always seemed to find some to "adopt" everywhere they went. Hubie and Mae served as the perfect grandparents to many children who will never forget them.
Hubie graduated from Charleston High School in 1946, and after high school, he served in the United States Army. In 1951, he was hired by the Illinois Central Railroad, and he worked at numerous stations during his 38-year railroad career. In 1989, Hubie retired from the Chicago, Illinois, station and he moved into the Trace Ridge Subdivision in Ridgeland, MS, where he lived for 29 years. Hubie loved the people of Trace Ridge and was always willing to help a neighbor. He could often be seen picking up the mail or newspaper for a neighbor when needed. A friend fondly referred to him as "The Mayor of Trace Ridge."
Hubie was known for his love of the railroad. He remained close to his railroad friends and was very dedicated to the Railroad Coffee Club, where he served as treasurer for many years. The club was such a big part of his life, and he always looked forward to the bi-monthly meetings. Hubie also enjoyed volunteering at the Madison United Methodist Church, where he helped with the church program and VIP luncheons and made many lifelong friends.
Services for Hubie will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, MS. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at the Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS, following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Hubie's memory to Madison United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020