Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Hugh Stringer
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Hugh Stringer


Hugh Stringer
1957 - 2019
Hugh Stringer Obituary
Hugh Stringer

Pearl - Hugh Stringer, 61, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 6 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM with a funeral service to follow in the chapel.

Mr. Stringer was born on August 30, 1957 in Santa Anna, CA to the late Billy Hugh and Charley Sue Stringer. He was a supervisor at Energy Insulation. He enjoyed bowling, reading, and studying astronomy and ancient studies. He was also a talented carpenter and music enthusiast.

Mr. Stringer is survived by his wife, Paula Stringer; children, Jason Stringer (Casey) and Aderian Stringer Blocker (Preston); and his grandchildren, Hailey, Riley, Addie, and Finn Stringer, Rayne and Christian Blocker.

Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 5, 2019
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 5, 2019
