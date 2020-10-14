Hunter Scott Penn
Canton - On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Hunter Scott Penn of Canton, MS made his final departure into the gates of Heaven. Hunter is survived by his parents, Missy and Scott Penn of Canton, MS, his wife, Kristen Fisher Penn, and three daughters Maggie, Mary Fisher, and Addison. He also leaves his sister, Mary Hollin Brock (David) and his niece and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Sterling Bates Penn, along with his maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Howard T. Stubbs Sr. of Pickens, MS, and paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Lester Alexander Penn, Jr. of Canton, MS.
Hunter brought laughter and humor to any circumstance, and had countless stories to tell. He had a faith that he profoundly expressed, "Jesus, the only way!!" Hunter had a beautiful heart that loved his family and his friends, and he was always willing to be a friend to whomever needed one.
Hunter was a Canton Academy graduate, played football at Holmes Community College, was a Mississippi State University graduate with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, and also a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
Although Hunter endured various tribulations during his adult life, there was one unwavering quality he never lost, his passion: the passion within his heart, the passion for his family, the passion for his three daughters, and the passion for his savior, Jesus Christ. Hunter should be remembered by that. It is our greatest prayer and hope, that in some way, Hunter touched your life and moved you to awaken the passion within your own heart. Hunter would want us all to cling to our faith, to embrace our joy and laughter, and to live with our hearts wide open.
Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020. Visitation will resume on Saturday at First United Methodist Church at 1:00 pm with the funeral service at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Canton, MS.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com
