Ida Katherine Hoover Ford
Jackson - Ida Katherine Hoover Ford, 93, passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Monday, February 25 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon with funeral services to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Ford was born on November 25, 1925 in Baton Rouge, LA. She enjoyed sewing, swimming, and spending time at the beach. She had a big heart for animals and children. She loved her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, A. Perry Ford; parents, William and Estelle Broussard Hoover; and brother, Louis Hoover.
Mrs. Ford is survived by her sons, William "Perry" Ford (Andrea), Richard H Ford (Anna), Robert "Bruce" Ford; daughters, Eloise Hilton, Missy Herring (David), Anna Claire Slay (John), Ellen Horton (Justin), Anita Sumrall (Kenneth); brother, Harry J. Hoover; 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at or to the Webster Animal Shelter at 525 Post Oak Rd, Madison, MS 39110.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 23, 2019