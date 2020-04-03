|
Ida Lou Alldread Williams
Raymond, MS - Ida Lou Alldread Williams quietly passed away in her sleep on 2 April 2020 at the age of 97. Born in Montgomery County, MS to Robert Lee Alldread and Donia Bennett Alldread, she attended school in Duck Hill and worked in Grenada until she married Charles Fred Williams of Coffeeville, MS.
Fred's Air Force career took them to Ramstein, Germany; Fargo, North Dakota; and Wichita Falls, Texas. While in Germany, the couple traveled across Europe, traveling with friends, a car, and a tent. Upon retiring, Fred and Ida moved to Raymond, MS, where he taught Refrigeration and Air Conditioning and she was post mistress at Hinds Community College. At Hinds they were actively involved with Mrs. Anna Bee's Hi-Stepper group, often traveling with them to performances. Upon retiring from Hinds, they continued to travel throughout the United States.
After Fred died in January 2000, Ida lived the remaining twenty years of her life at Riggs Manor Retirement Home, first in independent living, then personal care, and the last years in Smith House. In the independent living dining room she had her own table assignment; she sat there until she moved to personal care. On potluck Saturdays she was known for her corn casseroles and coconut pies. She actively participated in the many activities Riggs offers residents. She loved playing bingo and was excited when she won a small token prize, exhibiting in arts and crafts events, and a variety of other activities. Hanging in her room was a hat she wore to win the Minnie Pearl hat competition. Over a period of years, Ida worked with the Food Service Director Faye Brewer to make beautiful seasonal tablecloths for the dining room. For many years, Ida enjoyed serving as treasurer of her Sunday School group where donations were made to the Sunday Fund.
Ida's last years at Smith House were idyllic. She was cared for above and beyond any expected care.
So many individuals made her life happy and comfortable. As her health declined, Anna Burnley, a special friend for many years, sat with her and took better care of her than most could only imagine. We thank Compassus hospice nurses Kathy Milner, Becky Jones, and Anita Bonds; Cissy Brown, CAN; Marla Singleton, Social Worker; and Roger Cresswell, Chaplain. We especially thank Ashley Powell, the first person we met from Compassus and one who led us cheerfully and efficiently through setting up hospice for Ida and caring for her. Then there are the wonderfully compassionate and loving caregivers at Smith House: Cheryl Walton, Denise Young, Ashley Holmes, Laperial Brown, Kysha Brown, Shirley Burnley, and Carleatha Cole, Riggs Director of Nursing. Faye McFarland and Marie Oberhausen kept her hair beautiful. Their daily devotion and concern for those living at Smith House bring credit to Riggs Manor.
Ida and Fred had no children of their own, but as one of 13 siblings, all of whom preceded her in death, she had many nieces and nephews, greats, and great greats. Among those surviving are Barbara Jean (David) Brunson of Loudon, TN, and Tim and Alex Pritchard of Anderson, IN and Hop Williams (Kathie) and Jared of Charleston, MS. Her nephew Bob Laster (Ann), her great niece Dr. Ryn Laster, and great great nieces Carlee and Camryn McDonald of Raymond, MS, have been her direct care givers for more than 20 years.
Memorials may be sent to Riggs Retirement Home, 2300 Seven Springs Road, Raymond, MS 39154. A limited family graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, at Broome Cemetery near Coffeeville, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020