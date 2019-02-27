|
Ida McCoy
Flowood - Ida Mae McCoy went to her heavenly home on February 24, 2019. Ida was born on March 8, 1926 in Union Church, Mississippi. She was raised in a loving family in Franklin County, Mississippi and graduated as valedictorian of her high school class in 1942. For most of her adult life, Ida lived in the Jackson area. After the early death of her husband in 1963, Ida raised, nurtured, and provided for her three children as a single parent. Ida worked for the State Health Department and the State Personnel Board for more than 40 years, retiring in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her husband (Ray McCoy), her parents (Alfred and Ida Pritchard), her sisters (Mary Louise Pritchard and Alberta Pritchard Oglesby), and her brother (Alfred Pritchard, Jr.).
She is survived by her three children; Norma McCoy Neal (Jim), Lynn McCoy (Mary), and Carey McCoy; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren, who loved her dearly and admired her greatly.
The family would like to thank the staffs at The Blake in Flowood and Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland for their love and care of our mother in her final days.
Ida's funeral services will be at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood on Thursday, February 28, with visitation from 10am to 11am and a brief service at 11am. Interment will follow at Lakeland Place Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 27, 2019