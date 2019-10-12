Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ila George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ila Allene Sharp George


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ila Allene Sharp George Obituary
Ila Allene Sharp George

Collierville, TN - Ila Allene (Sharp) George, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN. She was born on May 13, 1928, in Philadelphia, MS, to Peyton and Ila (Rush) Sharp. She married Jesse C. George on November 11, 1950, in Jackson, MS, at Van Winkle Baptist Church. Together, they had one daughter, Linda (George) Saucedo, two granddaughters, Chastitie (Sheppard) Brim and Heather Mooney, a great-grandson, Jesse Brim, and a great-granddaughter, Sarah Brim.

She worked as a telephone operator with Bell South and AT&T for a combined 43 years. While Allene and Jesse were active members of Midway Baptist Church in Jackson, MS, for many years, she was a current member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, MS.She enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her yard caring for her many beautiful flowers.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Schilling Gardens Assisted Living and Baptist Reynolds Hospice House for their attentiveness and loving care.

Family and friends whose lives Allene touched are invited to Lakewood Funeral Home, 6011 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS 39209, from 12 pm to 2 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019, for visitation. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the chapel. Due to construction at the cemetery, a graveside service will not be held.

Please consider making a memorial to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now