Ila Allene Sharp George
Collierville, TN - Ila Allene (Sharp) George, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN. She was born on May 13, 1928, in Philadelphia, MS, to Peyton and Ila (Rush) Sharp. She married Jesse C. George on November 11, 1950, in Jackson, MS, at Van Winkle Baptist Church. Together, they had one daughter, Linda (George) Saucedo, two granddaughters, Chastitie (Sheppard) Brim and Heather Mooney, a great-grandson, Jesse Brim, and a great-granddaughter, Sarah Brim.
She worked as a telephone operator with Bell South and AT&T for a combined 43 years. While Allene and Jesse were active members of Midway Baptist Church in Jackson, MS, for many years, she was a current member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, MS.She enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her yard caring for her many beautiful flowers.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Schilling Gardens Assisted Living and Baptist Reynolds Hospice House for their attentiveness and loving care.
Family and friends whose lives Allene touched are invited to Lakewood Funeral Home, 6011 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, MS 39209, from 12 pm to 2 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019, for visitation. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the chapel. Due to construction at the cemetery, a graveside service will not be held.
Please consider making a memorial to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019