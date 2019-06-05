Services
Southern Funeral Homes Inc
300 W Madison St
Durant, MS 39063
(662) 653-3164
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
West Methodist Church
West, MS
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
West Methodist Church
West, MS
Ila Robinson Bouchillon Obituary
Ila Robinson Bouchillon

Durant - Mrs. Ila Robinson Bouchillon died June 2, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice Home in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be 12 noon until service time at 2 pm on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at West Methodist Church in West, MS. Burial will be in the West Cemetery in West, MS.

Ila was born October 9, 1930 to Bessie Huffman Robinson and Ary Lafayette Robinson. She had been employed with Tylon and Hunter Engineering where she was office manager. She had also served as treasurer at Durant Methodist Church. Ila was the most unselfish person always thinking of others first.

Survivors are sons, Paul Bouchillon and his wife Susan of Tupelo and Ralph Bouchillon of Durant; grandchildren, Mary Jennings Bouchillon, Richard Austin Bouchillon, Davis Robinson Bouchillon and Elizabeth Grace Bouchillon

Preceding her in death was her husband of 69 years, Horace "Peck" Bouchillon who died March 17, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Methodist Church P.O. Box 38, West, MS 39192 or West Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 114, West, MS 39192.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 5, 2019
