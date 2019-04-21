Ilava Bowman Rouse



Pearl, MS - Ilava Bowman Rouse, 90, passed into the arms of Jesus on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center with family by her side.



A Celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm and starting at 12:00pm Tuesday at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. Pastor Tim Lott and Pastor Nathan Headrick will be officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. She was a charter member of Faith Family Church.



Mrs. Rouse was born in Moulton, AL to the late Percy and Etner Bowman. She has been a long-time resident of Pearl, MS. She was a devoted Christian mother teaching her children the importance of attending church from early childhood. She was so proud of her three sons as they became ministers of the Gospel.



After bringing up her five children she became a nurse at Baptist Medical Center. She also worked at Woman's Hospital as well as Brandon Nursing Home before retiring. She loved her nursing career.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, H.C. Rouse, her son, Doug Rouse, grandson, Joshua Rouse, a brother, Lloyd Bowman and sister, Mae Lois Collier.



She is survived by two daughters, Jean Pinter (Marvin) of Brandon; Sandra Gilbert of Pearl; two sons, Wayne Rouse (Charlotte) of Prattville, AL, and Norman Rouse (Starlene) of Lakeland, FL. In addition, she is survived by 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren with the upcoming birth of her first great-great granddaughter in August. She is also survived by a brother, Rayford Bowman (Doris) of Pass Christian, MS and two sisters, Mildred Cain of Purvis, MS and Elaine Jenkins (Robert) of Coldwater, MS.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital or .



Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 21, 2019