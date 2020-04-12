|
|
Ilene May Barnett
Ilene May Barnett clicked her heels three times and followed the yellow brick road home on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Ilene is survived by her husband, Barry Barnett of Flowood, her daughter, Elizabeth Landingham of Columbus, Ohio, her sisters, Melanie Wheeler (May) of Pearl and Candy Dorman (May) of Harrison, Arkansas, and her brother, Andy May of Pearl. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, Stand Up to Cancer, or the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020