Ima Sue Palmer
Madison - Ima Sue Palmer, 59, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, July 12 at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Jackson First, 6339 Hwy 18 W, Jackson, MS 39209, on Saturday at 10:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Palmer is preceded in death by her parents, Roy James Jacobs and Bobbie Jean Shields Jacobs; and brothers, Walter and James Jacobs.
She is survived by her husband, Richard G. Palmer; children, Lindsay Broome (Joseph), Heather Little (Cody), and Daniel Palmer; grandchildren, Carter Broome, Stella Broome, and Maylee Grace Little; and brother, Charles Jacobs (Maria).
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 12, 2019