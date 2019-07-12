Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Jackson First
6339 Hwy 18 W
Jackson, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Jackson First
6339 Hwy 18 W
Jackson, MS
View Map
Ima Sue Palmer


1959 - 2019
Ima Sue Palmer Obituary
Ima Sue Palmer

Madison - Ima Sue Palmer, 59, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, July 12 at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Jackson First, 6339 Hwy 18 W, Jackson, MS 39209, on Saturday at 10:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Palmer is preceded in death by her parents, Roy James Jacobs and Bobbie Jean Shields Jacobs; and brothers, Walter and James Jacobs.

She is survived by her husband, Richard G. Palmer; children, Lindsay Broome (Joseph), Heather Little (Cody), and Daniel Palmer; grandchildren, Carter Broome, Stella Broome, and Maylee Grace Little; and brother, Charles Jacobs (Maria).

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for extended obituary and online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 12, 2019
