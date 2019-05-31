Imogene Muse



Florence - Mrs. Imogene Muse, 93, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Villa South Assisted Living in Florence. Family and friends will gather at Bethany United Methodist Church in D'Lo, MS on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. to Celebrate her life.



Mrs. Muse lived most of her life in Jackson, MS. Her absolute joy was reading many of her books she collected over the year. She loved reading her daily newspapers and could tell you anything about what was going on in any place in the country. She also loved her church, Bethany, in D'Lo, MS. She was a very active member of this church her entire life. She was also very active in various clubs in Jackson.



We Celebrate her life and give thanks to her many caretakers: Carolyn, Kelly, Ki Ki, and most of all, Kawana Lloyd and Lee Buford, and all those at Villa South Assisted Living in Florence, MS.



Along with her parents, Mrs. Muse was reunited with her husband, R.C. Muse; son, Bentley Muse; parents, Silas Ray and Ada Day Sinclair; brother, Charlie Sinclair; sister, Helen McNeil Croenne and nephew, David L. McNeil. She is survived by her niece, Debbie (Sam) Newman of Florence and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church; 153 Connerley Road, Braxton, MS 39044.



