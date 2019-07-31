|
|
Inez Patterson Land
Raymond - Inez Patterson Land passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond from 10:00-12:00 with the service to follow at 12:00 noon. Mrs. Land will be laid to rest at the Raymond Cemetery.
Mrs. Land was born on December 28, 1926 in Mendenhall, Mississippi. She was married to the love of her life, Gordan Land for 68 years prior to his death on July 08, 2012. Mrs. Land spent her life loving and caring for her husband and her family. She is survived by her daughters Geraldine (Charlie) Banes of Raymond, Charlene Brock of Raymond, Charlotte (Maxie) Henry of Vicksburg, Melissa (John Ed) Washburn of Raymond and a sister, Barbara Clingon of Mendenhall. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Land was preceded in death by her husband Gordan Land, her sister Christine LaChappelle, grandson Craig Henry and son-in-law George Brock.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 31, 2019