Irmadine S. Moore
Brandon - Irmadine S. Moore, 84, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon.
Irmadine was born December 31, 1934, in Magee, MS, a daughter of the late Longmier and Beatrice Simmons. She was a longtime member of Union Seminary Baptist Church in the Moss community in Jasper County.
She is survived by her son, Phillip Moore; brother, Charles Simmons; grandchildren, Travis Keith Moore, Joseph Randall Moore, Ryan Charles Moore, and Hayden Tyler Moore; and great-grandchildren, Colin, Luke, and Avery Moore.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Moore; and sister, Anita K. Long.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Union Seminary Baptist Church, with inurnment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:30-2:00pm prior to services.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 31, 2019