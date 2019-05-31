Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Union Seminary Baptist Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Seminary Baptist Church
Irmadine S. Moore Obituary
Irmadine S. Moore

Brandon - Irmadine S. Moore, 84, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon.

Irmadine was born December 31, 1934, in Magee, MS, a daughter of the late Longmier and Beatrice Simmons. She was a longtime member of Union Seminary Baptist Church in the Moss community in Jasper County.

She is survived by her son, Phillip Moore; brother, Charles Simmons; grandchildren, Travis Keith Moore, Joseph Randall Moore, Ryan Charles Moore, and Hayden Tyler Moore; and great-grandchildren, Colin, Luke, and Avery Moore.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Moore; and sister, Anita K. Long.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Union Seminary Baptist Church, with inurnment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:30-2:00pm prior to services.

To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 31, 2019
