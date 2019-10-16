|
Irvin Louis Cassanova, Sr.
Irvin Louis Cassanova, Sr., passed away in Ridgeland, MS, on September 1, 2019, joining his beloved wife of 58 years, Eleanor Cassanova, who died in 2013.
Irvin lived most of his life in the New Orleans area. He was a talented artist, working at the Times-Picayune for 47 years, first as an artist and later as the Art Director.
He is survived by his children, Ronaele Holmberg, Irvin L. Cassanova, Jr. (Susan), Camille Tillman, and Michael Cassanova (Teresa). He was blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019