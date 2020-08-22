1/
Irving Feldman
1926 - 2020
Irving Feldman

Brandon - Irving Feldman, 93, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Brandon, MS. Private services for the family will be held at Beth Israel Cemetery.

Mr. Feldman was born in St. Louis, Missouri on September 28, 1926 of immigrant parents and lived there until joining the U.S. Army where he served in the South Pacific during World War II before returning home. He attended St. Louis University on the GI bill and graduated in three years. He married his wife, Judy, and they co-owned the Olde Tyme Deli in Jackson for many years while they raised their children Amy, Michele and Alex. Judy passed away in 2003.

Irv served as president of Beth Israel Congregation as well as B'nai B'rith. He was a member of the Exchange Club for over forty years. He volunteered at River Oaks hospital and served meals at the Billy Brumfield House. Irv never met a stranger and all who entered the Olde Tyme Deli became a part of the family. Many children (now adults) have fond memories of Mr. Irv handing them a cookie as a special treat.

Irv is survived by his wife Trenia of fourteen years, his children Amy (Gerry) Printz of Ashland, Michele (Ken) Schipper of Brandon and Alex (Jana) Feldman of Clinton, grandchildren Sarah (Greg) Thomas, Dorothy (Derek) Ventura, Alana, Jacob and Eric Schipper, Julie and Leah Feldman, great granddaughter Ruby Thomas and several nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for the care Irv received from Baptist Hospice and caregivers, Bea and Loretha.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beth Israel Congregation bethisraelms.org or the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life isjl.org




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
