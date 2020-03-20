|
Irving Forrester
Richland - Irving Wasson Forrester, 91, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the V.A. Hospital in Jackson, MS. There will be a Graveside Service at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23rd at Shady Grove Methodist Church Cemetery just north of Kosciusko, MS.
Mr. Irving was born September 8, 1929 to Dee and Wilma Forrester in Attala County, MS. He was a member of Gunter Road Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for 30 years. He retired from Irby Construction where he worked as an a/c Hydraulics Technician for many years. Irving was a loving husband, brother and uncle and he enjoyed working on Antique Cars.
Along with his parents, Mr. Forrester was also preceded in death by his sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Forrester of Richland; his sisters, Jane (Hugh) Bennett of Mansfield, LA and Ada Wilma (Glenn) Sailer of Evergreen, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020