Irving Harris
Raymond - Irving Harris, Jr., a loving husband, father, and brother, passed away on March 15, 2020 at St. Dominic's. He was 84 years old. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of the service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Raymond City Cemetery.
Irving was born to Irving Harris Sr. and Inez Gaskin Harris on August 28, 1935 in Okoloma, MS. A long-time resident of Raymond and a faithful member of Raymond United Methodist Church, he retired from MDOT after 38 years of employment as a civil engineer. He loved to garden, hunt, and fish, but what he enjoyed most was socializing and cooking for his friends and family.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Ivanell Seitz Harris. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Harris of Raymond; sister, Martha Earle Harris of Okaloma; extended family; a host of friends; and his faithful companion, his cat, Lola.
Donations may be made to the and the .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020