Resources
More Obituaries for Irvita Moffat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvita Moffat


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvita Moffat Obituary
Irvita Moffat

Clinton - Irvita Moffat was born on August 9, 1939 and went to her eternal home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She lived a long and productive life of 80 years. She taught school in Clinton for 30 plus years and was a long time member of Parkway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Norma Kelley; her husband, Don Moore; brother, John Kelley and sister, Bethana Kelley.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Curtis Moffat; son, Bill Walker (Julie) of Clinton; daughters, Kelley Lightsey (Bobby) of Petal and Kim Brashier (Paul) of Lucedale; two sisters, Billie Jenkins (Marion) of Jackson and Gail Shelton (Mack) of Pearl; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Services will be on Wednesday March 18 at Lakewood Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 10 am with the service in the chapel at 11 am.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -