Irvita Moffat
Clinton - Irvita Moffat was born on August 9, 1939 and went to her eternal home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She lived a long and productive life of 80 years. She taught school in Clinton for 30 plus years and was a long time member of Parkway Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Norma Kelley; her husband, Don Moore; brother, John Kelley and sister, Bethana Kelley.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Curtis Moffat; son, Bill Walker (Julie) of Clinton; daughters, Kelley Lightsey (Bobby) of Petal and Kim Brashier (Paul) of Lucedale; two sisters, Billie Jenkins (Marion) of Jackson and Gail Shelton (Mack) of Pearl; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Services will be on Wednesday March 18 at Lakewood Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 10 am with the service in the chapel at 11 am.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020