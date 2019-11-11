|
Isabel Weathersby
Madison - Isabel Weathersby, 67, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the Parish Hall. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Jonestown Cemetery in Jonestown, MS. A Vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Isabel was born on January 22, 1952, in Coahoma County, MS, the daughter of the late John Henry Weathersby, Sr, and Jane Eason Weathersby. A graduate of Coahoma County High School, she continued her education earning her Bachelor Degree at Mississippi State College for Women. After graduation, she accepted a position with the Comptroller of the Currency. Miss Weathersby worked as a Federal Bank Examiner until her retirement.
She was a faithful and active communicant of the Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church, where she was a member of the Daughters of the King, Altar Guild and Coordinated Wednesday Morning Bible Study. An avid seamstress, she used her talents to create vestments for the clergy, hangings for the chapel and banners for each child baptized.
She will be sadly missed by her sisters, Dr. Patricia Weathersby and her husband Dr. Jeff Lambdin of Oxford, MS; Marie Weathersby of Baton Rouge, LA; brother, John Henry Weathersby, Jr, and his wife Anne Weathersby of Idaho Falls, ID and her cherished nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019