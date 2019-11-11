Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Weathersby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Weathersby


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel Weathersby Obituary
Isabel Weathersby

Madison - Isabel Weathersby, 67, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the Parish Hall. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Jonestown Cemetery in Jonestown, MS. A Vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Isabel was born on January 22, 1952, in Coahoma County, MS, the daughter of the late John Henry Weathersby, Sr, and Jane Eason Weathersby. A graduate of Coahoma County High School, she continued her education earning her Bachelor Degree at Mississippi State College for Women. After graduation, she accepted a position with the Comptroller of the Currency. Miss Weathersby worked as a Federal Bank Examiner until her retirement.

She was a faithful and active communicant of the Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church, where she was a member of the Daughters of the King, Altar Guild and Coordinated Wednesday Morning Bible Study. An avid seamstress, she used her talents to create vestments for the clergy, hangings for the chapel and banners for each child baptized.

She will be sadly missed by her sisters, Dr. Patricia Weathersby and her husband Dr. Jeff Lambdin of Oxford, MS; Marie Weathersby of Baton Rouge, LA; brother, John Henry Weathersby, Jr, and his wife Anne Weathersby of Idaho Falls, ID and her cherished nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now