Isiah McNeil
Isiah McNeil, age 61, passed away May 19, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, at Collins Funeral Home, 415 North Farish Street and a graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Parnell Cemetery, Garden City, MS. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2020.