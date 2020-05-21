Or Copy this URL to Share

Isiah McNeil



Isiah McNeil, age 61, passed away May 19, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.



Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, at Collins Funeral Home, 415 North Farish Street and a graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Parnell Cemetery, Garden City, MS. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.









