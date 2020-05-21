Isiah McNeil
Isiah McNeil

Isiah McNeil, age 61, passed away May 19, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, at Collins Funeral Home, 415 North Farish Street and a graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Parnell Cemetery, Garden City, MS. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
MAY
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Parnell Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
415 North Farish Street
Jackson, MS 39202
(601) 948-7223
