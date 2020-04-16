Services
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Cliburn Cemetery
Silver Creek, MS
1943 - 2020
J. V. Kirkley Obituary
Graveside services for Mr. J. V. Kirkley will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Cliburn Cemetery in Silver Creek. Mr. Kirkley, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Reverend Ray Hodges and Reverend Paul Roney will officiate.

Saulters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Kirkley was born on January 24, 1943 in Carson, MS to Jesse Kirkley and Cecile King Kirkley. He was the former owner of Kirkley's Auto Electric. He was a member of Shalom Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Mr. Kirkley is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Cliburn Kirkley of Silver Creek; two daughters, Angela Kirkley Hayes of Brookhaven and Amy Kirkley Smith of Silver Creek; two grandchildren, Tyler Hayes of Brookhaven and Kyle Smith of Silver Creek; one brother, Jerry Kirkley (Marie) of Prentiss.

Online condolences and a guest registry are available at www.saultersmoorefuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
