Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Jack Gordon Gunn


1933 - 2020
Jack Gordon Gunn Obituary
Jack Gordon Gunn

Clinton - Jack Gordon Gunn, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Pachuta, Mississippi on September 16, 1933 son of John and Wilma Gunn. He was a graduate of Pachuta High School and The University of Southern Mississippi where he received his B.S. degree in Geology. His education was interrupted by his service in the United States Army. He continued his education at the University of Southern Mississippi by earning a MEd degree in School Administration and his Doctorate in School Administration.

After his long career as an educator in the Jones County Schools, Ocean Springs Schools, the State Department of Education and Mississippi College, he retired to enjoy traveling and playing golf. He has been a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Clinton.

Dr. Gunn is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vivia Wood Gunn, his son Dr. Mark Gunn (Dr. Susan), grandchildren, Elizabeth Abigail Gunn and Blanton Gordon Gunn of Oxford, Mississippi, nephews Brian Adkins and Dr. Todd Adkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Faith Adkins (Floyd).

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton, Mississippi. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Pachuta Cemetery, in Pachuta, Mississippi.

Memorials may be made to First Methodist Church, 100 College Street, Clinton Mississippi 39056.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
