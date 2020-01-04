Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
(601) 857-5625
Jack Gray


1937 - 2020
Jack Gray Obituary
Jack Gray

Jackson - Amos "Jack" Gray, 82, of Jackson passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5pm - 7pm Monday, January 6, 2020 and again on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10am followed by funeral services at 11am all at First Baptist Church of Raymond. He will be laid to rest at Raymond Cemetery.

Jack Gray is survived by his wife, Honey; daughter, Lori Berry (Rusty); sister, L'tene Walker; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
