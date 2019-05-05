Jack Hardy



Terry, MS



Jack Bilbo Hardy, 71, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 2, 2019, at M. D. Anderson in Houston, Texas after a long battle with stomach cancer. Visitation will be held at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram, MS on Monday, May 6, from 5:00- 8:00 and at Jack's home church, Wynndale Baptist Church Tuesday, May 7th from 10:00 until the 11:00 funeral service. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS.



Born in Jackson, MS on November 12, 1947, Jack was the 7th of 8 children. After being drafted by the Army to serve in Vietnam in 1969 - 1970, he was awarded with the ARCOM medal for his bravery, heroism and meritorious service.



Together with his brother, Wayne Hardy, Jack was the successful owner of Hardy Brothers Paint & Body Shop and ran his business with outstanding integrity and customer service for 30 years. He was well known for his unmatched talent of restoring classic cars and performing custom paint jobs on automobiles and the like. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father, and grandfather and was well loved by many friends. After retirement, Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and caring for his loved ones, working in his yard and flower beds, and restoring his old cars with his brother.



He is preceded in death by his father W. W. Hardy of Jackson, MS; mother Lula Warrington Hardy of Bentonia, MS; brother Wyatt Hardy of Flora, MS; and sister Joycie Davis of Clinton, MS. He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of 37 years Margaret Downey Hardy of Terry, MS; daughter Heather Hardy Mathis (Joe) of Brandon, MS; daughter Leslie Hardy Smith (Drew) of Clinton, MS; precious grandson Grant Harrison Smith of Clinton, MS; his brother Wayne Hardy of Terry, MS; sister Freda (Jimmy) Nobles of Clinton, MS; sister Willie B. Graf of Sun Lakes, AZ; sister Delores Thurston of Palestine, TX; sister Bea Knight of Jackson, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews.



