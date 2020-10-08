1/
Jack J. Prim
1935 - 2020
Jack J. Prim

Flora - Jack Joseph Prim, 85, of Taylor, PA, and Syracuse, NY, passed away on October 6, 2020, at his home in Flora, MS.

Jack graduated from Syracuse University, and was proud to serve his country as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division of the United States Army. He retired from Bellsouth after 36 years of service, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He served as president of the Byram, MS, Lions Club, District Governor of Lions International, and President of the Mississippi Lions Sight Foundation, as well as organizing 4 new Lions Clubs.

Even though he had an extremely hard childhood, you would never know it. He volunteered at Gateway for many years and loved to read about history, as well as Zig Zigler and other motivational speakers. If he knew someone was interested in something, he would send them a book! Jack was a good and generous man who never asked for anything in return. One of his favorite sayings was, "Never look back, only look forward."

Jack was happily married to his loving wife of 40 years, Shellye Irene Quinn. He was blessed with 3 children, Eric Prim (Catherine) of Fredericksburg, VA, Paula Izadpanah (Anoosh) of Fairfax, VA, and Adam Prim of Jackson, MS, as well as grandchildren, Ashley Izadpanah, Kevin Izadpanah, Mason Izadpanah, and Jared Prim.

He also had 2 stepchildren, Judy Chapoy (Andre) of Baton Rouge, LA, Gene Fortenberry (Dotty) of Madison,MS, as well as step-grandchildren Christian Kelly, Nicholas Kelly, Zayn Chapoy, Connor Fortenberry (Grace), Collin Fortenberry, Cameron Fortenberry, and Corrin Fortenberry.

One final thought: Jack Joseph Prim loved his family, and his Christ, until the very end.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Memories & Condolences
