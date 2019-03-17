|
|
Jack LeRoy Gill
Canton - Jack LeRoy Gill, 65, of Canton passed away in Jackson on March 14, 2019.
Jack was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on April 23, 1953 to Jack and Wanda (Ellis) Gill. He worked as a self-employed cattle broker and as a private/commercial pilot. He attended Mississippi State University. His passion was flying. Jack was a Cadet Colonel and recipient of the Spaatz award with The Civil Air Patrol. He was also a member of the Jackson hangar of The Quiet Birdmen.
Jack was an active member of College Drive SDA Church where he served as an Elder as well as other positions within the church. Jack also served on the board with the College Drive SDA Christian School.
Jack is survived by Shelia Gill and three children, Jackie (Eric) Smith, Katy (Chris) Thrasher, and Joseph Gill, nephew Jason Gill, and twelve grandchildren Haley, Tristan, Peyton, Bailey, Jewel, Leslee, Rivers, Gage, Summer, Coleman, Grant, Bailee.
Funeral Services will be held at College Drive SDA Church on Monday, March 18 at 1:00 with graveside services immediately following at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson. Visitation for Jack will be held at College Drive SDA Church on Sunday, March 17 5:30-7:30 and Monday, March 18 from 12:00-1:00.
Memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to College Drive SDA Christian School.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 17, 2019