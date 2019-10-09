Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Ascension Lutheran Church
More Obituaries for Jack Moskewitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack R. Moskewitz


1919 - 2019
Jack R. Moskewitz Obituary
Jack R. Moskewitz

Jackson - Jack was born on March 29, 1919, in St. Paul, MN. He was raised in Eau Claire, WI. Upon graduation from Eau Claire HS, he entered the University of WI to study Mechanical Engineering. In 1943 he enlisted in the Air Force. As a Lead Bombardier on a B-17, he flew 31 missions over occupied France and Germany. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, The Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, The European Theatre Medal with 4 Battle Stars, and the Presidential Unit Citation.

Upon leaving the Air Force, Jack met and married Glyd Davis, a Registered Nurse. He resumed his education and graduated from the University of IL with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Jack then went to work for Presto Industries.

In 1959, Jack, Glyd and daughter Terre, accepted a transfer to the Jackson MS, Presto facility, where he served in several management positions until his retirement in 1984.

Jack was an avid golfer and a member of Colonial Country Club for 45 years, where he was one of the founding members of the retirement group fondly known as the "Super Coots". He was a Charter Member of Ascension Lutheran Church, serving on the building group and in any other capacity where his church needed him throughout the years.

After 55 years of marriage, Glyd passed away. Jack then married Carol Brown. They were blessed with nearly 17 years together, traveling, socializing with their many friends and enjoying time with family. They lived at St. Catherine's Village.

Jack is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter Terre Schriver; granddaughter Shannon McKee (David); great-grandaughter Shelby McKee; step-children Mary Shapley (Mark), Tripp Brown (Barrett), Jay Brown (Andra), Katie Spalding (Bill) and their children.

His many friends and family were truly blessed to have him for over 100 years. He will be sorely missed.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 11 at Ascension Lutheran Church. with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made in his memory to the benefit of Ascension Lutheran Church, 6481 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS 39211.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
