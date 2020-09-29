Jack Roy Davis



Colonel Jack Roy Davis passed away September 28, 2020 at the age of 89. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on October 3 at 1609 Pine Ridge Place in Jackson, Mississippi.



Jack was born in Algoma, Mississippi to Roy Stanley Davis and Eloise Wood Davis on February 6, 1931. He had a younger sister Patsy Rackley, who survives him.



Jack joined the United States Army and became a helicopter pilot. After listening to a particularly dull officer while shining the officer's shoes, Jack decided to attend officer candidate school. During his training, Jack was set on a blind date with his future wife Zelda Montgomery, on which he thought "she was the prettiest thing." They married on February 26, 1955 in Marlow, Oklahoma. Jack exited the Army and joined the National Guard. He retired from his military career at the rank of colonel.



Shortly after exiting the army, Jack earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi. He briefly worked as a bank examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in Miami, Florida. He soon moved back to Mississippi to earn a degree from Jackson School of Law, now Mississippi College. He opened his own firm and practiced law for more than 25 years.



Jack fished almost daily, becoming a frequent patron at the Barnett Reservoir Spillway. He loved flying helicopters. Jack enjoyed investing in stocks and real estate, keeping up-to-date and keen conversation concerning the markets, the economy and politics. He strongly encouraged education, and he believed in hard work and dedicated effort.



His wife Zelda Montgomery Davis and his son Stanley Bruce Davis preceded him in death.



He leaves his son John Randolph Davis and his wife Tracie Tuck-Davis, his granddaughter Tiffany Davis Schaefer and her husband Matthew Schaefer, his grandson Jacob Davis and his wife Michaela Kingsley Davis, his granddaughter Jessica Davis, his sister Patsy Rackley and her husband Kenneth Rackley, his sister-in-law Roma Lee Porter, his niece Alesha Kim White and her husband Floyd White, his nephew Timothy Brad Rackley, his niece Tresea Montgomery Moses and her husband George Moses, his nephew George Lewis Porter III and his wife Mary Dzindolet, and his many great-nieces and great-nephews.









