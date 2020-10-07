Jackie Charles Majors



Jackie Charles Majors passed away October 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Jackie was born in Jackson, Mississippi, to Penn Earl Majors and Edith Hill Majors on December 12, 1933. Jackie was a life long member of Parkway Baptist Church. He was married to the love of his life Ann Rowe Majors for 67 years.



Jackie is survived by his wife Ann; his daughters Karen Majors Rowe (Tim) and Cheryl Majors Mobley (Jerry); grandchildren, Katie Rowe Adams (Landon), Elizabeth Mobley Burns, and Benjamin Majors Mobley (Stephanie) and one great-grandchild Anna Renee Adams.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store