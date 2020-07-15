Jackie Vann MarchettiJackson - Jackie Marchetti went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 14, 2020 at St. Dominic Hospital after a brief illness. Jackie is survived by her husband of sixty-nine years, Robert Gray "Bob" Marchetti; her two sons, John Emmett Marchetti (Linda) and Robert David Marchetti (Buttons); six grandchildren, Gray Marchetti Blocker (Tyler), Robert Emmett Marchetti II, Joseph Lloyd Marchetti (Abigail), Lawson David Marchetti, Neil Pryor Marchetti, and Meriwether Louise Marchetti; two great-grandchildren, Cora Reece Blocker and Amie Nason Blocker; sister Sarah Hopkins of Laurel; and cousin Joan Teer of College Station, Texas. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Noni Vann; her aunt Myrtle Warren of Laurel; and her sisters, Voncille Davis of Waynesboro and Sybil Chancellor of Laurel. Jackie was born in Millry, Alabama. Her mother died when she was a small child, and she was raised by her grandmother, "Mama" Pryor in Pleasant Grove, Wayne County, Mississippi. She later went to live with her aunt Myrtle Pryor Warren in Laurel. She attended Beat 4 school in Wayne County, where she was a ferocious basketball and volleyball player, and was also most beautiful in her graduating class, a fact she never revealed, but did not deny. She attended Jones Junior College, but her education was interrupted when she met the love of her life, Bob Marchetti, when they were both working at Sears in Laurel. They married on May 6, 1951 and were parted by her death 69 years later. The Marchetti's moved to Jackson where Bob was pursuing a career in insurance. Jackie completed her education at Mississippi College, earning a degree in elementary education. She taught third grade in the Jackson Public School System for several years before retiring to raise their two very grateful sons, John and David. In 1956 Jackie and Bob were founding members of Colonial Heights Baptist Church, when they met for worship in a dairy barn on Old Canton Road. They were lifelong members. Jackie and Bob touched thousands of lives for Christ over the years, and were active supporters with both time and money of many Christian ministries, including Kings Arrow Ranch, Campus Crusade for Christ, Friends of Alcoholics, Gateway Rescue Mission, French Camp Academy, the mission Foundation in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and many others.Jackie will be sorely missed by her extended family and many friends, but is enjoying the presence of her Lord and having a grand reunion with her many loved ones that have gone before.There will be a family grave-side service at a later time with burial in Hazlehurst.Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy and Friends of Alcoholics.