Jackson "Jack" Sheppard Dent
Brandon - Jackson "Jack" Sheppard Dent passed away suddenly Monday, January 13, 2020. A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Services will be held at St. Peter's By-The-Lake Episcopal Church in Brandon. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland.
Jack was born on May 31, 2018 to his loving parents, Jay and Misty Dent. Jack was the sweetest little boy who loved to smile and never met a stranger. He adored his big sister Cate who will never know how much her brother loved her. He was the light of his parent's lives that was extinguished far too soon. We cherish the memories that we made with him in his short life. The impact of his life will be felt by many for years to come; what was, what is, what will never be.
Welcoming Jack in Heaven were his maternal grandfather Mikel Ray Sheppard, Sr.; paternal uncle Samuel David Dent; paternal great grandfather Thomas (Peachy) Norrell Dent with his beloved wife Betty McRae Dent; paternal great grandfather Oliver Guy Burrell; maternal great grandmother and grandfather Catherine Smith Moon and Carl Washington Sheppard; and maternal great grandfather Matthew Rose Serpa with his beloved wife Thelma Garcia Serpa.
Jack is survived by his beloved parents, Jay and Misty Dent with his big sister, Cate Castille and Gordy Dent all of Brandon. Jack is also survived by his devoted grandparents including: paternal grandparents, James (Gampy) Barry Dent, Sr. and Cheryl (Ganny) Burrell Dent with Aunt Melissa (Auntie Lissa) of Brandon; maternal grandmother, Liz (Honey) Serpa and step grandfather Keith( Papa) Keenze of Biloxi; and maternal uncle Mikel (Tio) Ray Sheppard, Jr. of Brandon. Jack is also survived by many other great aunts, great uncles, and second and third cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family would love donations to be made to :Children's of Mississippi - Child Life Fund and mailed to:UMMC Development Accounting, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020