Jackson Wilson Bonar
Brandon - Jackson Wilson Bonar, 82, of Brandon, MS passed away May 21, 2019 at UMC in Jackson, MS as a result from a serious car accident in Louisville, MS in route to Sandyville, WV.
Jackson was born in Murraysville, WV on July 3, 1936 to Ada Mae and Edward Nelson Bonar. He attended Ravenswood High School and West Virginia University.
Jackson married Alice E. Peterson of Wichita Falls, TX on May 5, 1990. He worked as a Field Manager over several states for R.J. Reynolds and retired in 1988. He was currently working as a National Marketing Director for Juice Plus+. He enjoyed traveling, history, family, and yard work. He was a proud member of the New Yorker's Sunday School Class at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, MS. He received the title of Outstanding Young Man of America in Indiana in 1968. Jackson is survived by his youngest brother, Don Bonar and his wife Marty; his daughter, Robin Bonar Hudson and her husband Mike Hudson of Sandyville, WV; his son, Brook Bonar and his wife Heather Carson Bonar of Brandon, MS; four grandchildren, Brandy Hudson Caltrider, Benjamin Hudson, Cole Carson, and Jonilynn Murray. He was preceded in death by Edward Nelson Bonar, Ada Mae Polk Bonar (parents), Dorothy Bonar Davis (sister), Nelson Bonar, III (brother), Robert R. Bonar (brother), and William P. Bonar (brother). He is also preceded in death by his wife, Alice E. Peterson Bonar in 2008, and his great granddaughter, Aria Grace Caltrider in 2017.
Visitation will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, MS on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 am, with funeral services beginning at 11:00 am. A visitation will also be held at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, WV on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am, with funeral services beginning at 11:00 am. A graveside service will immediately follow at Ravenswood Cemetery in Ravenswood, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 6000 Old Canton Rd. Jackson, MS 39211.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 26, 2019