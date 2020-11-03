Jacqueline Enochs



McComb - Jacqueline Pugh Enochs was born October 4, 1932 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Coralene Parker Pugh and Thomas Felix Pugh of Portland. Jackie, as she was affectionately known, attended public school in Portland through the tenth grade. She then attended Gulf Park High School and Junior College in Gulfport, Mississippi for the eleventh and twelfth grades, where she graduated in 1949. Jackie attended the University of Arkansas from 1949 until graduation in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Work. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She attended Tulane University in New Orleans from 1953 until 1955 receiving a Masters Degree in Psychiatric Social Work. She worked at the Child Guidance Center in New Orleans as a Psychiatric Social Worker until 1956. While in New Orleans she met her beloved Iddo "Diddle" Lampton Enochs of Fernwood, Mississippi. They were married at Rayne Memorial Methodist Church in New Orleans on November 28, 1956, and moved to McComb, Mississippi where they spent the remainder of their lives and raised their three children. A curious and avid reader, Jackie kept books near all her life and passed her love for reading along to her three children. As a young woman, along with other local citizens she sought to establish a library in Pike County where none existed at that time. Elected Chairman of a temporary board, she led the effort to study the library needs of the community. Accompanied by this Board and other local representatives, Jackie presented plans for a complete library system to the Pike County Board of Supervisors. In her words, "We sincerely believe that our proposal for a county library is needed in this county, one which would be used by the people, sound in its structure, modern in its concept, economical in its operation, gradual enough in its implementation, and in line with what is being done in other places to provide similar public library services." The Supervisors accepted the proposal and arranged to purchase a former U.S. Post Office building in McComb for this purpose. In 1963 Jackie was elected Chairman of the Pike-Amite County Library Board where she remained until 1970, devoting innumerable hours to ensuring the sound footing and viability of libraries in the area. Under her guidance a complete two-county library system was developed, which continues to enrich local life and offer vital services. In 1971 Jackie was honored by the American Library Association as one of the two most outstanding Library Trustees in the nation. Accompanied by her proud husband Iddo, she received the award at the Association's annual meeting in Dallas, Texas. In words from her nomination: "Mrs. Enochs, with her quiet and intelligent approach, was able to calm the waters of the sea of doubt and was able to convincingly secure the support of all of the governmental agencies affected by a public library system. The whole system is a model for what can be done with able leadership under the most adverse conditions." Jackie will be remembered for her warmth, her lively and irreverent sense of humor and merry laugh. Her children and their families are grateful for her spirited interest in their lives and the care she took to spend time with each of them. A talented cook, she loved gathering family and friends around the table for meals and conversation. Gardening and tennis with her cherished friends were favorite pastimes, along with time spent on the beaches of Florida with her family. As her children grew older she enjoyed traveling with Iddo and with her beloved two sisters for their annual "Sister Trips" to New York and other places. Jackie is survived by her children Marian Enochs Gay and son-in-law Phelps, Iddo Lampton Enochs, Jr. and daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and Thomas Felix Pugh Enochs and daughter-in-law Kim, as well as grandchildren Jacqueline Gay, Marian Gay, Agnes Enochs, Dallas Enochs, Bryce Enochs, Lampton Enochs, and Zane Enochs. She is survived by her sister Marian Rutledge, along with sister-in-law Mary Jane Howell, brother-in-law Edgar Enochs, and sister-in-law Louise Enochs, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Iddo Lampton Enochs, as well as her parents Coralene Parker Pugh and Thomas Felix Pugh, her sister Jayne Ann Pine, and brothers-in-law Maitland Rutledge, George Pine, and Evans "Blackie" Howell. The family wishes to thank with all their hearts beloved family friend and companion Anita Phillips, whose devoted care and compassion were ever-present during Jackie's later years and brought comfort to her family beyond measure. Our deep gratitude goes also to Erica Lewis, for her steadfast kindness and care for Jackie. We thank the administration and staff of Aston Court Retirement Community for their care for Jackie and kindness to the family. A private service will be held at the family's request. Memorial donations may be made to the McComb Public Library, 1022 Virginia Avenue, McComb, MS 39648.









