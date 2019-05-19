|
Jake Robert McGehee
Jackson - Jake Robert "Bob" McGehee passed away Thursday, May 16th at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. He was born August 15, 1945 in Troy, AL to parents Margaret (Johnson) and Robert A. McGehee. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, best friend and college sweetheart, Bonney Bennett McGehee; loving and devoted children Courtney McGehee Stakel (John), Jake (Jay) Robert McGehee, III (Jen), Joseph Bennett McGehee (Brandi); grandchildren Will Stakel, Caroline Stakel, Jake McGehee, Worth McGehee, Ben McGehee and Madeline McGehee; brother-in-law Tom Stewart (Ann); nephews Rob Stewart (Edie) and Todd Stewart (Stephanie); brother-in-law Bill Bennett (Pat); nephews Alex Bennett and Nick Bennett; Bob was preceeded in death by his parents and sister, Lynn McGehee Stewart.
Bob graduated from Troy's Charles Henderson High School. He attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity; graduated and then completed his MBA in 1968. Bob went on to have a fulfilling and successful career as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch. Bob enjoyed travelling the globe with Bonney; reading History books; hunting and fishing; story-telling at Cups and Starbucks; and always supporting the Crimson Tide.
Funeral service and burial to be held on Monday, May 20th at Parkway Funeral Home, Ridgeland, MS, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to services starting at 9:30 a.m. Memorials in Bob's honor may be made to The West Institute/ West Cancer Center, Germantown, TN, www.utwestinstitute.org.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 19, 2019