Jamelin Day Pierce McKlemurryBrandon, MS - Jamelin Day Pierce McKlemurry, Brandon, Mississippi, was born November 22, 1949, in Greenwood, Mississippi , and died August 10, 2020, in Brandon, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elinor Nason Pierce, and her father, James Millard Pierce. She is survived by two sisters, Charlene Robb Pierce and Catherine Pierce Nicholas and a much beloved nephew, Robbie Pierce Nicholas.Jamie graduated with honors from Greenwood High School in 1967 and from Millsaps College in 1970 with a degree in elementary education. While at Millsaps, she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority in which she held many offices and participated in many sports and extracurricular activities. She then attended Delta State University where she earned her Master's Degree in Special Education. Always believing that if a little is good, a lot is better, she continued her studies at the University of Mississippi, Mississippi College, and Jackson State University, receiving several master level certifications.She began her career teaching special education in Greenwood. Jamie continued teaching throughout Mississippi and Florida before ending her career with 30 years in the Rankin County School District. She was involved in all aspects of the education community as a member of professional organizations and honorary societies. Her interests weren't limited to education, as she was involved in many community activities and, most importantly, her church. Jamie considered herself privileged to serve in many different roles at Crossgates United Methodist Church.This was the "resume" Jamie McKlemurry. There could never be an obituary long enough to do justice to her life or eloquent enough to capture the heart and soul of one so loved by family and friends - Jamie, Jam-e-lin, Jamie Day, Jame-Jame.From her first position in Greenwood, Jamie's passion was helping any child who faced a challenge. Many people also found that there was no age limit in Jamie's definition of "child" - anyone who had a need was included. Jamie lived the life of a good and faithful servant. She was amazing, genuine, sincere, caring, incredible, wise, strong, special, loving, caring, courageous …. Jamie was a servant with a great sense of humor and a contagious smile who brightened a room just by entering. She lived the joy of the Lord and that joy touched and was an inspiration to many. She had a heart made of kindness, generosity, and love. Jamie lived life to the fullest and was always ready for a challenge or adventure. Knowing Jamie was a lesson and a blessing. Knowing how loved and treasured she was by so many is a comfort and blessing to her family that cannot be described.Her family invites you to share the joy of Jamie's life at her home from 4:00 to 7:00 on Wednesday, August 12 and to join in celebrating her life at 11:00 on Thursday, August 13 at Crossgates United Methodist Church. We will then take Jamie home to Greenwood to join her Mama and Daddy at 3:00 at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Those who wish to honor the memory of Jamie may do so in a way that gives meaning to those memories.