James Alton Griffin
Jackson - James Alton Griffin was born February 18, 1956, and died on July 23, 2019, at the age of 63. Born in El Paso, Texas, to John William (JW) and Edith Allen Griffin, James and his 2 sisters spent most of their young lives following their father's military career. They were stationed in many cities in the US, as well as Augsburg and Butzbach, Germany.
The Griffins settled in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 1969. James graduated Fayetteville High school in 1974 and then attended the University of Arkansas. A love of the music business led him to Malaco Records in Jackson, where he learned the art of sound engineering. After his time at Malaco, he opened his own recording studio. James eventually established a Forensic Audio/Video business, while music remained an integral part of his life and work. James was a longtime active member of Highlands Presbyterian Church.
James is survived by his wife of 34 years, Caroline Grant Griffin of Jackson, MS, and his 3 children: Rebekah Griffin Payne (Jeff) of Memphis, TN; John William Griffin (Anna Claire) of Philadelphia, MS; and Stephen James Griffin of Jackson, MS. He is also survived by his mother, Edith Allen Griffin, of Fayetteville, AR, and 2 sisters: Patsy Griffin Miller (Bob) of Norman, OK; and Carolyn Griffin Hughes (Charlie) of Fayetteville, AR. Other survivors include his granddaughters, Caroline Fowler Payne and Anna Michel Payne, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his father, John William Griffin.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26. There will also be a short visitation on Saturday, July 27, at 12:00 p.m. with the memorial service following at 1:00 p.m. The visitation and memorial service will be held at Highlands Presbyterian Church, 1160 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, MS 39157.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the mission fund of Highlands Presbyterian Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 26, 2019