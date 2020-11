James B. "Jim" Holland, IIIRidgeland - James B. "Jim" Holland, III, 63, of Ridgeland, passed away at home after a brief illness on Saturday November 28, 2020.Jim was born on August 25, 1957 to James and Jane Coghlan Holland in Philadelphia, MS. He was a truck driver most of his life and has worked the past twelve years for Dominion Freight Line.Jim is survived by his loving spouse of 36 years, Mary Nell Dean Holland; daughter, Madison Holland of TN; son, Adam Holland of PA; Sister, Theresa Talbert of MS; brother, Robert Holland of MS; 8 nieces and 7 nephews.Jim was preceded in death by father, James B. Holland, Jr. and a brother, John Holland.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 3:00 pm at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery, Madison, MS.In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society or to ASPCA.org