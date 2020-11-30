James B. "Jim" Holland, III
Ridgeland - James B. "Jim" Holland, III, 63, of Ridgeland, passed away at home after a brief illness on Saturday November 28, 2020.
Jim was born on August 25, 1957 to James and Jane Coghlan Holland in Philadelphia, MS. He was a truck driver most of his life and has worked the past twelve years for Dominion Freight Line.
Jim is survived by his loving spouse of 36 years, Mary Nell Dean Holland; daughter, Madison Holland of TN; son, Adam Holland of PA; Sister, Theresa Talbert of MS; brother, Robert Holland of MS; 8 nieces and 7 nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by father, James B. Holland, Jr. and a brother, John Holland.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 3:00 pm at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery, Madison, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to ASPCA.org