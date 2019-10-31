|
|
James "Jimmy" Beall
Terry - James "Jimmy" Roy Beall, Jr., 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Visitation will be at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram on Saturday, November, 2, 2019 beginning at 9:30am until the 11:00am funeral service.
Mr. Beall was born in Greenwood, MS to the late James Roy Beall, Sr. and Mary Pearl Whittle Beall. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Beall was a longtime member of Wynndale Baptist Church and former member of First Baptist Church of Terry, serving as Sunday School Teacher for many years. His working career was with Farm Bureau Insurance as an Underwriter, retiring after 41 years of loyal service. Mr. Beall was a wonderful carpenter who enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoors and helping others.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Sue Beall; two special nieces, Teresa Lasseter of Kennedale, TX and Laura Meeks of Vicksburg, MS; extended family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wynndale Baptist Church, 11287 Springridge Rd., Terry, MS 39170. Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019